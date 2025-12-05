Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° Feral Interactive has announced that Total War NAPOLEON is out now on iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play Store.

Here’s how the game is described: Total War: NAPOLEON charts the epic rise and fall of one of history’s greatest military minds. Featuring Total War’s celebrated blend of turn-based grand strategy and massive real-time battles, three campaign modes offer control of Napoleon’s ambitions to create a pan-European Empire, or the challenge of standing against the might of France.

° Tatoo artist Dillon Forte has updated his Sacred Geometry Drawing App for the iPad. Version 2.0.0 boasts new features, performance upgrades, and a tweaked user interface.

° Proton, the privacy tech company behind Proton Drive and Proton Docs, has announced Proton Sheets, a private spreadsheet that lets teams collaborate while keeping control of their data. Unlike Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel, Proton Sheets is protected by end-to-end encryption by default, ensuring that no one, not even Proton, can access users’ spreadsheets or the information they contain.

° Awardco, an employee recognition and rewards platform, has launched a native mobile app, expanding the company’s mobile capabilities and strengthening its ability to serve offline, frontline, and deskless workforces.

The Awardco app creates a seamless experience for every organization looking to improve employee engagemen, according to Dillon Winspear, vice president of Product at Awardco. Users can find the app on the Apple Store or the Google Play Store, and after downloading, they can log in with their company culture and take advantage of recognition and rewards in a mobile-focused design.

° Trade Echo has launched its mobile app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The app combines real-time option flow, dark pool activity, gamma exposure modeling, algorithmic signals, and AI-driven analysis inside an interface built for traders of all levels.

° Netflix has removed the ability to cast content from its mobile apps to most modern TVs and streaming devices, including newer Chromecast models and the Google TV Streamer.

