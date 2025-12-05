A new champion will be crowned this Saturday, December 6, as Inter Miami CF hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi.

It’s the culmination of Major League Soccer’s historic 30th season. The match will stream free in over 100 countries and regions on Apple TV at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday will mark the MLS Cup debut for both teams, ensuring a first-time champion to cap the league’s 30th season. The matchup also features the first MLS meeting between international soccer icons Lionel Messi and Thomas Müller. Inter Miami defeated New York City FC 5-1 to clinch the club’s first Eastern Conference championship. The Vancouver Whitecaps clinched the Western Conference Final, defeating San Diego FC 3-1 on the road.

Apple TV offers several options for watching the championship match live, including through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. The MLS Cup will also be broadcast live in Times Square in the heart of New York City on SILVERCAST Media’s high-definition Mega-Zilla, a digital TV display spanning an entire city block.

Coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV with pregame shows MLS Countdown and MLS La Previa broadcasting live from Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The match will feature English commentary from Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman, and Jillian Sakovits, and Spanish commentary from Sammy Sadovnik, Diego Valeri, and Antonella González. Postgame recap shows MLS Wrap-Up and MLS El Resumen will also broadcast live from the venue.

Broadcast enhancements for the season finale include more than 30 cameras — the most of any MLS Cup — including goal robotic cameras, a referee cam, dedicated ISO cams on coaches and players, and drone coverage. In a first for a live MLS broadcast, MLS Cup 2025 will integrate additional live game footage captured on four iPhone 17 Pro Max positioned throughout Chase Stadium, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

With the free Apple Sports app for iPhone, users can enjoy play-by-play information, team stats, lineup details, live betting odds, and Live Activities.

