Apple’s iPad shipments grew 4% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter three (Q3) 2025 on continued strength in premium models, with base and compact models providing consistent support to overall growth, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

For the full year 2025, total iPad revenue is expected to benefit from premium models gaining share in recent years, notes the research group. For 2026, iPad shipments are expected to see a slightly higher contribution from base models, with premium models maintaining a strong share and supporting overall iPad shipment growth of around 10% YoY, Counterpoint predicts.

Looking ahead, Apple’s iPad shipments are projected to grow around 10% YoY in 2026, supported by a balanced mix of premium and base models, with only a slightly higher contribution from base models. The growth is underpinned by pent-up replacement demand, with a significant portion of the installed base expected to return for upgrades following a typical five-year cycle, Counterpoint says.

Key technology transitions, including wider OLED adoption and the introduction of new premium form factors, are also expected to pull demand forward.

Apple’s market share is expected to rise temporarily to the high-30% range, marking one of the strongest periods of category outperformance in recent years. Combined with the company’s 50th anniversary, 2026 represents a big milestone, reinforcing Apple’s leadership in the global tablet market and its continued momentum across both premium and mainstream segments, per Counterpoint.

