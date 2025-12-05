Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for the all-new wildlife series “Born to be Wild,” narrated by SAG Award winner Hugh Bonneville (“Paddington,” “Downton Abbey,” “The Secret Lives of Animals”).

Filmed over several years across five countries, the six-part documentary series follows six endangered young animals as they grow up in our world but are destined to return to theirs. Born to be Wild” premieres worldwide on Friday, December 19, on Apple TV.

Here’s how the series is described: From their earliest days to their journey into the wild, the series highlights the challenges, triumphs and resilience that define their survival — both for the animals and the remarkable people working to raise and protect them. As each animal finds its place in the world after being orphaned or born through conservation programs — from an elephant calf and two young cheetahs, to a ring-tailed lemur pup, a moon bear cub, Iberian lynx kittens and rescued African penguins — “Born to be Wild” offers an intimate and emotional look at the powerful relationships between these animals and the heroic humans dedicated to raising, rehabilitating and rewilding them to help save their species.

A co-production between Tailfeather Productions and Offspring Films for Apple TV, “Born to be Wild” is executive produced by Lucy van Beek (“Wild Tales from the Farm,” Stephen Hawking’s “The Search for a New Earth,” “Britain from Above”) for Tailfeather Productions, and by IDA Award nominee Alex Williamson (“Earth At Night In Color,” “Earthsounds,” “Big Cats”) and Isla Robertson (“Earth At Night In Color,” “Big Beasts: Last of the Giants,” “Animals at Play”) for Offspring Films. Tom Payne serves as series producer.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related