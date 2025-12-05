Apple has sent a new round of cyber threat notifications to users in 84 countries.

In a statement the tech giant said that “to date we have notified users in over 150 countries in total.” Apple’s statement, which said the warnings were issued on December 2, carried few further details about the alleged surveillance and did not address questions about the number of users targeted or say who was thought to be carrying out the surveillance.

Reuters notes that Apple is one of several tech companies that regularly issue warnings to users when it determines they may have been targeted by state-backed hackers. Previous waves of warnings have triggered headlines and prompted investigations by government bodies, including the European Union, whose senior officials have previously been targeted using spyware.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related