Apple TV has unveiled the premiere date and a first look at the third season of “Tehran,” and announced that the International Emmy Award-winning, global espionage thriller has been renewed for a fourth season.

Created by Dana Eden, Moshe Zonder and Maor Kohn, written by Tony Saint and Simon Allen, and directed by Daniel Syrkin, the eight-episode third season of “Tehran” welcomes multi-Emmy Award nominee Hugh Laurie to the cast, and will make its global debut on January 9 with one episode, followed by new episodes every Friday through February 27 on Apple TV.

Season three of “Tehran” stars Laurie as Eric Peterson, a South African nuclear inspector. Laurie stars alongside Niv Sultan, who reprises her widely role as agent Tamar Rabinyan, as well as returning stars Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi, and new additions Sasson Gabai, Phoenix Raei and Bahar Pars.

“Tehran” follows Tamar (Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity. After going rogue at the end of season two and reeling from the loss of her closest allies, in season three, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support if she is to survive. The fourth season of “Tehran” is now in production, and seasons one and two are streaming globally on Apple TV.

