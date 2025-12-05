Apple today provided developers and public beta testers with a second release candidate version of tvOS 26.2 and HomePod Software 26.2.

A release candidate (RC), also known as gamma testing or “going silver”, is a beta version with the potential to be a stable product, which is ready to release unless significant bugs emerge.

Registered developers can download the release candidates via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

For non-developers, public betas are available on Apple’s Beta Software Program website. Just remember that beta software is unfinished software, so proceed with care. Apple does public betas in order to increase the size of the pool of testers. The tech giant recommends keeping back-ups of your files before installing a public beta.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related