Russia has blocked Apple’s FaceTime, the state communications watchdog said as part of an accelerating clampdown on foreign tech platforms that authorities allege are being used for criminal activity, reports Reuters.

Justifying its decision, the communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said in an emailed statement to Reuters: “According to law enforcement agencies, FaceTime is being used to organise and carry out terrorist attacks in the country, recruit perpetrators, and commit fraud and other crimes against Russian citizens.”

The watchdog didn’t cite evidence in support of the allegations, the report notes.

It’s not unusual for apps to be deleted from Apple devices in Russia. However, it’s often due to Apple capitulating to government demands.

For example, in November 2024 Apple notified RFE/RL that it had removed another app from the Apple App Store in Russia following a request from Russia’s media regulator, Roskomnadzor, reported RFEI. Apple has previously removed the apps for RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service and Current Time, the Russian-language TV and digital network run by RFE/RL.

What’s more, Apple has been accused (not unfairly, I might ad) of capitulating to the Russian government. The scale of VPN removal in Russia is worse than previously reported as VPN apps keep disappearing from the local Apple App Store, reported TechRadar in September 2024.

