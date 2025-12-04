Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple’s willingness to stand up to governments is notably absent in China.

° From MacRumors: Apple is preparing to bring support for its digital car key feature to select Audi vehicles in China.

° From Macworld: The iMac is dying a slow death and Apple doesn’t care.

° From Sports Business Journal: MLS’ production of its championship match on Saturday will highlight the camera capabilities of the iPhone 17 Pro, as the league will incorporate four of the Apple devices into its MLS Cup telecast.

° From The MacObserver: MLB The Show begins its mobile rollout on iPhone with a soft launch, offering a new standalone baseball experience built for iOS.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel breaks down Apple’s study on EU DMA impacts and why App Store pricing hasn’t shifted as expected.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related