Apple has removed a Night mode photo feature from the iPhone 17 Pro, and no one knows why, reports The Verge.

Night mode isn’t available in the camera app’s Portrait mode on iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. It’s been available on Apple’s Pro devices since the iPhone 12 Pro in 2020.

Basically Night Mode allows a longer exposure on the camera that can range from 1 second to 30 seconds, depending on the lighting conditions in the environment. With a longer exposure, the sensor captures more light, resulting in better photos in the dark. As noted by Macworld, the support document says you can only take portraits when Night mode is engaged on the following models:

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

