This Christmas season, Apple celebrates the winners of Your Tree on Battersea, its public creativity on iPad competition, hosted by British comedian and personality Munya Chawawa.

Beginning today, from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day until 24 December, the 24 winning submissions will be projected onto Battersea Power Station, alongside trees drawn by established artists and notable figures such as Kylie Minogue, Sir Stephen Fry, Maro Itoje, Oliver Jeffers, David Shrigley OBE, and Chawawa. You can see images here.

This competition carries on Apple’s tradition of celebrating festive creativity, and is the first time the company has opened the opportunity to the public. In 2023, artist David Hockney created Bigger Christmas Trees on iPad Pro, and last year, Aardman — creator of Wallace & Gromit — used iPhone 16 Pro Max to create a short animation. Both installations transformed the iconic 101-metre-high chimneys and wash towers that soar above the River Thames.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related