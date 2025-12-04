Apple TV has three of the AFI’s Top 10 TV Shows of 2026: “Pluribus,” “Severance,” and “The Studio.”

The list is from the American Film Institute and honors TV shows that honor outstanding series that are culturally and artistically significant. You can find the complete list of nominees here.

Honorees will be recognized on Friday, January 9, at the annual AFI Awards private luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

