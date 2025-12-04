Apple, in tandem with Etsy, has announced a new holiday Apple Pay promotion.

Etsy users can get a US$15 discount when making a purchase using ‌Apple Pay‌ as the payment method in the Etsy app and entering the promo code APPLEPAY at checkout. Only one discount is available per person.

The promo excludes shipping and handling, gift cards, and taxes. It is also not available for use on the Etsy website. The deal is available through December 10, 2025 at 8:59 p.m.(Pacific).

