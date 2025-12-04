Apple has honored The Rest Is History with the Apple Podcasts Award for Show of the Year, a recognition that honors a show that demonstrates quality and cultural impact in podcasting.

Produced by Goalhanger, the series has captivated a global audience with its witty, insightful, and endlessly entertaining exploration of the past, becoming the first UK-based show to be named Show of the Year, according to Apple

Hosted by acclaimed historians Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook, “The Rest Is History” has become a fixture at the top of the charts worldwide by bringing history’s biggest moments to life. From the rise and fall of the Roman Empire, to the sinking of the Titanic, the hosts blend deep expertise with gripping storytelling and unexpected humor to make complex subjects accessible for millions of listeners.

“The Rest Is History does a phenomenal job in taking a subject as vast as human history and captivating a global audience,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Podcasts, Music, Sports, and Beats. “Tom and Dominic have created something special that represents the very best of what’s possible with podcasting — it’s educational, it’s hilarious, and it has fostered a true sense of community. We’re thrilled to recognize it as the Apple Podcasts 2025 Show of the Year.”

About Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts features millions of shows in more than 100 languages. Apple Podcasts Subscriptions is away for listeners to support their favorite creators and unlock premium experiences, including early access, extra episodes and ad-free listening. Apple Podcasts is available for free in over 170 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and HomePod mini, CarPlay, iTunes on Windows, Amazon Alexa, and other smart speakers and car systems. More information is available at apple.com/apple-podcasts.

