Apple has announced the winners of the 2025 App Store Awards, recognizing 17 apps and games for their technical ingenuity and lasting cultural impact.

This year’s talented group of winning developers delivered remarkable experiences that empowered users to achieve more, bring their ideas to life, and immerse themselves in stunning worlds, Apple CEO Tim Cook said. The winning apps and games were hand-selected by App Store editors from a list of 45 finalists for demonstrating exceptional innovation, user experience, and design. You can find a complete list of winners here.

“Every year, we’re inspired by the ways developers turn their best ideas into innovative experiences that enrich people’s lives,” said Cook. “This year’s winners represent the creativity and excellence that define the App Store, and they demonstrate the meaningful impact that world-class apps and games have on people everywhere.”

