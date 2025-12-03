The upcoming iPhone 17e — expected to arrive in early 2026 — will sport slimmer display bezels while retaining the iPhone 14–based OLED panel used in the 16e, according to The Elec.

° Here are other rumors about the iPhone 17e (which Apple hasn’t officially announced):

° The smartphone will feature a new industrial design and the A19 chip.

° The ‌iPhone‌ 17e will retain a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a front-facing 12-megapixel camera, Face ID, and a rear 48-megapixel camera.

° It will have a Dynamic Island.

