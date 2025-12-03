Recent reports suggest that the core iPhone 17 models have enjoyed strong early demand, with sales momentum outpacing last year’s launch.

In contrast, the iPhone Air appears to have struggled from the outset, with coverage from outlets like IBTimes pointing to softer sales and lower production expectations.

A new report from SellCell uses 10 weeks of data to examine how the iPhone 17 lineup is performing compared with the iPhone 16, 15, and 14 ranges at the same ten-week point post-launch, and how the Air’s trajectory compares with its predecessors. The gist: the iPhone Air is the worst performing Apple smartphone in years, losing up to 47.7% of its value within 10 weeks of launching. Here are highlights from the report:

The iPhone 17 range averages 34.6% depreciation after ten weeks, outperforming both the iPhone 16 (39.0%) and iPhone 14 (36.6%) ranges.

The iPhone Air averages 44.3% depreciation, with losses ranging from 40.3% to 47.7%.

The main iPhone 17 models retain 9.7% more value than the Air.

Compared with previous generations, the Air performs 12.4% worse than the iPhone 15, 7.7% worse than the iPhone 14, and 5.3% worse than the iPhone 16.

The best performing iPhone 17 model is the Pro Max 256GB at 26.1% depreciation.

The worst performing device overall is the iPhone Air 1TB at 47.7% depreciation.

The iPhone 15 lineup continues to lead ten-week resale performance at 31.9% average depreciation.

The widening gap between the iPhone Air and the rest of the lineup suggests market concerns around the Air’s long-term desirability.

Conclusion

Ten weeks of data makes one thing clear: the iPhone 17 range is performing as expected in the resale market, while the iPhone Air is not, according to SellCell. The Air remains an unknown quantity to buyers and vendors alike. Slower sales, uncertainty around long‑term durability, and questions within the repair and refurbishment markets about parts, repair costs, and the ultra‑thin design all appear to be weighing on its resale value.

With depreciation already reaching as high as 47.7%, the Air is tracking far below every recent iPhone model. If this trend continues, owners may find themselves holding a very expensive—but undeniably beautiful—paperweight, SellCell’s report says.

Methodology

SellCell analyzed ten-week depreciation using real-time trade-in prices from more than 40 US-based buyback companies. All devices were assessed in good condition to ensure consistent comparisons. Depreciation figures were calculated by comparing original MSRPs with average trade-in prices at weeks 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10. Averages include all storage capacities within each model range.

