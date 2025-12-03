Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: A well-known security researcher reports that Apple has slashed its bounties for finding vulnerabilities in macOS. Many have been halved, with one of them reduced from over $30k to just $5k, despite a growing problem with Mac malware.

° From MacRumors: Apple is encouraging iPhone users who are still running iOS 18 to upgrade to iOS 26 by making the ‌iOS 26‌ software upgrade option more prominent.

° From Apple’s YouTube Channel: Apple has released a short music video for the song “I’m Not Remarkable” by Kittyy & The Class.

° From AppleInsider: There is an Apple Health icon buried in the ChatGPT iOS app. This could either lead to better and secure integration.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner and Charlotte Henry look at a report that stated that Apple TV now has the highest average IMDb scores among streamers, validating its “quality over quantity” strategy.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related