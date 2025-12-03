Moonlock by MacPaw has released its annual macOS Threat Report. (Moonloock is a cybersecurity app for the Mac.)

This year’s key finding: the cybercrime economy in the macOS landscape is rapidly catching up to Windows. Many threat actors have shifted their focus to macOS, increasing competition and accelerating the evolution of stealers. More key findings from the report:

There’s a 67% increase in registered macOS backdoor variants

There’s 17% more macOS stealer variants seen in 2025

Eighty-plus countries are affected by major Mac stealer malware campaigns

Entry-level stealer malware for Mac can be purchased online, and its price has dropped from $3,000 to $1,000 per month.

Threat actors widely use automated tools to generate hundreds of unique malware variants to evade antivirus detection.

The Report was conducted by MacPaw’s Moonlock Lab, a team of cybersecurity experts focused on finding and analyzing emerging Mac threats and protecting users. You can check out the full report to discover:

How Macs got infected in 2025,

How Macs became part of criminal networks,

How the underground Mac malware economy works, and more.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related