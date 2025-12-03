Apple Books has announced its personalized 2025 Year in Review experience for Apple Book as well as its curated best books of the year.

The Year in Review features users’ top books and audiobooks of the year. You can find it inside the Home tab of the Books App. The feature offers personalized breakdown of each user’s reading activity throughout the year, including total books completed, top genres, most-read authors, and month-by-month engagement.

Also in the Home tab, Apple’s editorial team has published its picks for the best books and audiobooks of 2025. The Best Books of the Year are:

The Best Audiobooks of 2025 include these and more:

