Apple’s App Store has lost around half of its growth momentum since July “in what is a fairly predictable outcome of allowing third-party app stores to eat into its lunch in the European Union,” reports Wccftech.

The article says that, based on data from Sensor Tower, App Store spending growth rate slowed to 6% in November from 12% in July. Here’s more high points of the data:

Spending on games, which constitute the largest category for the Apple App Store with a 44% contribution, declined by 2% year-over-year in November vs. the 3% year-over-year growth experienced in October 2025. Apple App Store’s top 4 geographies – US, Japan, UK, and Canada – that make up around 52%of the total spending also experienced sequential declines in growth. Even so, Apple’s broader services segment is still expected to record healthy growth, courtesy of strength in iCloud+, AppleCare+, Apple Music, and Apple Pay.

Why the decline? Wccftech says there are two reasons:

° Apple has been forced to allow users in the EU to install third-party app stores due to the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

° Since March 2024, Apple has allowed app developers to who enrolled in a modified program to pay a lower percentage of their overall app-derived revenue to Apple.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related