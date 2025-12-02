Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: New or Updated Apple Stores set to open in Barcelona, Montréal, and India.

° From AppleInsider: The United States wants big tech companies like Apple to protect children online by adding age verification safeguards to the App Store. It’s a political push that completely ignores what protections Apple already provides to parents and children.

° From Macworld: Is the iPhone Fold DOA a year before it even arrives? Apple doesn’t seem to understand what phone buyers actually want—or what they’re willing to pay.

° From Cult of Mac: The macOS Finder needs a name that reflects what it actually does.

° From KVUE ABC: Austin, Texas police have recovered more than 100 stolen iPhones.

° From The MacObserver: Apple has added five devices to its obsolete list, ending hardware support for older iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch variants, and Beats hardware.

° From Outside: When a hiker fell off a Colorado peak, his Apple Watch called for help.

