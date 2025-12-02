New data from Omdia has revealed that China’s tablet market continued its strong momentum, with shipments increasing 9% YoY to 8.8 million units in the third quarter of 2025.

Apple sold 2 million iPads during the quarter for 23% market share. That compares to sales of 2.3 million iPads and 29% market share in the third quarter of 2024.

Apple’s tablet sales in China declined 14% year-over-year in the third quarter. However, the iPad maker still has second place in the country’s tablet market. Ahead of it is Huawei with 31% market share.

