This bodes well for the “iPhone Fold”: global foldable smartphone shipments grew 14% year-over-year (YoY) in the third quarter (Q3) 2025, marking the highest quarterly volume ever for the category, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest Foldable Smartphone Market Tracker.

Foldable smartphone share in the overall global smartphone market’s shipments reached 2.5% during the quarter as adoption spread across premium-focused segments. Book-type models led the expansion, fueled by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 launch and Huawei’s continued Mate series strength. Clamshell shipments also increased, supported by Samsung’s refreshed global lineup and strong uptake of Motorola’s Razr 60 series.

The foldable smartphone category is on course to close 2025 with mid-teens YoY growth, maintaining steady momentum as premium users gravitate towards larger screens for productivity while enjoying better durability, acceding to Counterpoint. In 2026, the market will enter a more pronounced expansion phase. Key enablers include improved durability, reductions in thickness and weight, optimized hinge and panel structures, and expanded AI-driven software experiences, the research group adds.

Apple is expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone in the last half of 2026. Counterpoint says it’s expected to strengthen premium upgrade cycles across core regions from its solid iPhone user base.

About the ‘iPhone Fold’

As mentioned, the iPhone Fold is expected to debut in the last half of 2026. Here’s a round-up of all the rumors concerning it:

° It may cost as much as $2,400.

° Apple is testing a battery in the 5,400–5,800 mAh range. For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 5,088 mAh battery.

° It will feature a 24MP under-display selfie camera on the inner screen.

° It will include another 24MP selfie sensor on the cover display.

° It might come with only two rear-facing cameras: a 48MP primary sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor.

° Touch ID returns as a side button, as Face ID may be absent due to thickness and internal space constraints.

° The foldable iPhone will have a book-style design, featuring an approximately 7.8-inch crease-free inner display and an approximately 5.5-inch outer display.

° The rear camera features a dual-lens setup, with one front-facing camera available in both folded and unfolded states.

° It will measure 9–9.5mm thick when folded and 4.5–4.8mm when unfolded.

° The hinge will combine stainless steel and titanium alloy, while the casing opts for titanium alloy.

° It will use the same high-density battery cells as the ultra-thin iPhone 17.

