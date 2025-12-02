Future Apple Watches may be able to tell if you’re drinking enough water. Apple has been granted a patent (number US 12484847 B2) for “hydration measurement with a watch.”

About the patent

In the patent, Apple notes that portable electronic devices have become increasingly popular, and the features and functionality provided by portable electronic devices continue to expand to meet the needs and expectations of many consumers. However, the tech giant says that some traditional portable electronic devices, particularly wearable electronic devices, may have relatively limited functionality or are only able to perform a specialized set of functions or tasks.

For example, some traditional electronic wristwatches may be configured to perform a relatively limited set of functions, including displaying time, date, and performing basic timing functions. Apple wants to expand the functionality and health features of the Apple Watch by, among other things, adding hydration tracking to make sure its wearer is….well, staying adequately hydrated.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “Hydration measurement capabilities can be provided by a wearable electronic device, such as a watch, to allow a user to easily track hydration. A watch can be positioned to receive and measure one or more electrical properties of perspiration produced by the user wearing the watch. The watch provides electrodes for measuring the electrical properties of the perspiration.

“The electrical properties, such as electrical conductance, can represent a concentration of electrolytes in the perspiration, which in turn represents a hydration level of the user. The hydration tracking can be performed non-invasively, repeatedly, accurately, automatically, and with minimal user intervention. The measurements can be used to provide useful feedback and health tracking information to a user, thereby allowing the user to better manage hydration and overall health.”

