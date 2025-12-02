Apple doesn’t plan to comply with a mandate to preload its smartphones with a state-owned cyber safety app and will convey its concerns to New Delhi, reports Reuters.

Yesterday The Indian Express reported that India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked smartphone companies in India — including Apple — to preinstall a state-developed, undelete-able cybersecurity application that allows users to report fraudulent calls and messages, and stolen mobile phones. The app is dubbed “Sanchar Saathi.” Smartphone makers have been given three months to adhere to the directive.

Sandbar Saathi is currently available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play, but installing it has been optional so far. A senior government official in India told The Indian Express that the directive is part of a broader strategy to “strengthen cybersecurity and anti-spam measures.”

Quoting three unnamed sources, Reuters says Apple will reportedly tell the government it doesn’t follow such mandates as that of India’s government anywhere in the world as they raise a host of privacy and security issues for the company’s iOS ecosystem.

