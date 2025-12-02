Apple has released its 2025 Apple Music year-end charts, highlighting new global listening trends, expanded analytics, and several unexpected chart-topping performances across streaming, radio, lyrics, and Shazam activity.

The charts reflect a broader set of data collected throughout 2025 from global ‌Apple Music‌ streams, Shazam searches, time-synced lyric engagement, radio, ‌Apple Music‌ Sing usage, and more. Also, as noted by MacRumors, Apple Music Replay is available in the Apple Music app “allowing you to reflect on your listening habits over the past year.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related