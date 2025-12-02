Apple has announced that Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available in Singapore.

With it, merchants can accept contactless payments through a supporting iOS app on an iPhone Xs or later running the latest iOS version. At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless credit or debit card, iPhone, Apple Watch, or other digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be quickly and securely completed using NFC technology.

No additional hardware is needed, so merchants can accept payments from wherever they do business. Starting today, Adyen, Fiuu, HitPay, Revolut, Stripe, and Zoho are the first payment platforms in Singapore to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone. Additionally, Grab will offer Tap to Pay on iPhone beginning early next year.

Tap to Pay on iPhone supports Apple Pay and other digital wallets, as well as contactless credit and debit cards from leading payment networks in Singapore, including American Express, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Visa.

