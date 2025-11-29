Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of November 17-21.

° Apple’s 2027 operating systems to focus on quality rather than new features.

° Don’t look for Tim Cook to step down as Apple CEO early next year.

° The French consumer advocacy group Consommation, Logement et Cadre de Vie (CLCV) has filed a class action lawsuit against Apple.

° Fubon Research thinks the “iPhone Fold” will cost about $2,400.

° Apple is the brand scammers impersonate the most.

° Apple TV’s “F1 The Movie” is nominated for eight Critics Choice Awards.

° Apple cuts some jobs across its sales organization.

° Apple distributors are cracking down on India’s booming grey market for iPhones.

° Poland’s anti-monopoly office UOKiK is investigating whether Apple is restricting competition in the mobile advertising market through its privacy policy.

° Apple TV may have canceled the debut of “The Hunt” due to plagiarism issues.

° Apple Original Films’ “F1” is up for Best Action or Science-Fiction Feature in the 2025 Astra Film Awards.

° Apple may release an iPad mini 8 with an OLED display in the third quarter of 2026.

° Counterpoint Research says Apple will dominate the global smartphone market through 2029.

° Another group sues Apple over Congo conflict materials.

° Apple is challenging India’s new antitrust penalty law under which the tech giant could potentially face a fine of up to $38 billion.

