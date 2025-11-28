China’s Singles’ Day smartphone sales grew 3% year-over-year, driven by Apple’s iPhone 17 series, reports Counterpoint Research.

Excluding Apple, this year’s Singles’ Day reflected a cautious consumer environment due to economic headwinds combined with weak momentum going into the fourth quarter, according to the research group.

“The iPhone 17 series has performed really well for several reasons, especially the iPhone 17 base model, which comes with upgraded storage, larger optics and advanced sensors – all at the same price as last year’s iPhone 16,” said Counterpoint Senior Analyst Ivan Lam. “Sales more than doubled for the base model, and were in mid-to-high double-digits for the Pro and Pro Max models, which also enjoyed CNY 300 discounts during the sales period.”

Without Apple, the market declined 5% year-over-year, reflecting a cautious consumer environment combined with weak momentum going into the fourth quarter, with many consumers having bought smartphones earlier in the year to take advantage of subsidies. Furthermore, Counterpoint says manufacturers shifted focus to newly launched premium devices, potentially raising average selling prices (ASPs) but having the opposite effect on unit sales.

By the way Singles’ Day or Double 11 is an unofficial Chinese holiday for people who are not in a relationship. The date, November 11, was chosen because the numeral 1 resembles a bare stick,

