Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° Soundlabs AI, co-founded by Grammy- nominated composer and technologist BT, has launched MicDrop for iPad, bringing its advanced AI voice technology to iPad models with M1 or later (footnote). A free demo is available on the App Store and soundlabs.ai.

MicDrop is a real-time AI voice Audio Unit Extension that uses on-device AI models to let artists transform their voice into another singing voice, instrument, or crowd chants for music, production, and sound design.

° Tolion Health AI, a digital health company focused on personalized, predictive, and preventive brain health solutions, has debuted its flagship mobile app, Tolion Brain Coach, powered by Tolion AI.

Now available on the Apple App Store in the United States. the s AI-powered app is free. The app provides daily evidence-based tips for cognitive health and lowering dementia risk.

° Cledara has announced that Apple Pay is now available to all Cledara Spend customers. Eligible customers can add their Cledara Spend cards to Apple Wallet and use Apple Pay for fast, easy, and secure payments in-store, online, and in apps.

° – MENU – ORDER AI has come to the Apple App Store. It instantly analyzes any menu from any restaurant, café, or delivery platform and highlights personalized meal options such as High-Protein, GLP-1 Friendly, Low-Carb, and Low WW Points.

° Encrypted messaging platform Signal now offers secure backups on iPhone, letting users save and restore messages if they lose access to their device.

° Kagi, best known for its telemetry-free search engine, has released version 1.0 of Orion, its privacy-focused browser for Mac. After a long beta period, the WebKit-based browser is aimed at users who want Safari’s speed without the data collection that comes with most other options, according to MacRumors.

