Here are some of the latest accessory and peripheral announcements:

° Bitmo Lab has introduced the latest generation of its US$39.99 GameBaby case, specifically designed for the iPhone 17 series.

Building on the success of previous models, this new version features an enhanced design and additional color options while maintaining the signature flip-to-play functionality that instantly transforms smartphones into retro gaming handhelds.

The iPhone 17 series GameBaby case introduces two signature color schemes: the vibrant GAMEBABY Color (classic yellow-and-white edition) and the retro-inspired GAMEBABY Retro (gray-and-white edition).

° Yeelight, a global provider of smart lighting solutions, has launched an 11W RGBCW smart bulb delivering 1300 lumens. This marks the company’s first smart lighting product to support Matter over Thread. The Matter over Thread smart bulb will be available in the first quarter of 2026 through Yeelight’s official website and authorized retail partners. More products in the Matter family will follow.

° THIRDREALITY has launched its new Smart Garage Door Opener, a Matter-enabled solution. Unlike conventional openers that require electrical wiring, its design leverages the existing garage key interface.

THIRDREALITY Smart Garage Door Opener is now available online, including Amazon or here.

