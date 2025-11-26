Want to watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”? You’ll need an Apple TV subscription.

Charles M. Schulz’s animated special historically aired on TV following its CBS premiere in 1973 and ABC takeover in 2001, Apple TV obtained the rights to all of the “Peanuts” holiday specials in 2020 and is now the sole distributor of the classics,.

So you can only watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on Apple’s streaming service. Each year, Apple offers a viewing window in November where non-subscribers can watch the beloved holiday special for free. However, the streaming date ended on November 16.

