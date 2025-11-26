The new chapter of the award-winning natural history series “Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age” arrives today on Apple TV.

It’s executive produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, and produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the team behind “Planet Earth.” Narrated by Golden Globe and Olivier Award winner Tom Hiddleston (“Earthsounds”), with an original score by Hans Zimmer, Anže Rozman and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music, the five-part series premieres globally on Apple TV on November 26.

The new trailer takes viewers into the Pleistocene era, millions of years after the extinction of the dinosaurs, as it has never been seen before. It features strange cycles of hot and cold that create shifting landscapes and a wide variety of mammals with complex behaviors, many resembling animals alive today, fighting to survive.

Fans get their first look at clashes between woolly rhinos and saber-toothed cats, based on scientific knowledge gained from fur, soft tissues and stomach contents preserved in permafrost and only recently discovered. Alongside the era’s most iconic animals, like woolly mammoths and Dire wolves, viewers will explore five new astonishing habitats to encounter many incredible creatures that adapted to this strange new world including: the Columbian mammoth, a warm-weather relative of the woolly mammoth with curved tusks over 16 feet wide and sparse hair (Mammuthus columbi); 14-foot-tall bears, the largest to ever exist (Arctotherium angustidens); armadillos bigger than cars (Doedicurus clavicaudatus); and tiny elephant relatives (Stegodon sumbaensis) preyed upon by enormous giant storks (Leptoptilos robustus).

Here’s how “Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age” is described: Reconstructed with the latest scientific knowledge, “Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age” combines current science with cinematic visuals to showcase the intelligence and complex social behaviors of the Pleistocene’s iconic species. This season will explore vast tundras, deserts, expanding grasslands and melting permafrost as these creatures struggle for survival amid extreme climates, the beginning of “The Big Freeze” and eventually, “The Big Melt.”

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related