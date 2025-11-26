Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Last year, developer Simon Støvring came out with a fun little holiday-themed Mac app called Festivitas. Festivitas adds colorful string lights to your Mac’s dock and menu bar, and this year, it can do even more.

° From Jamf Threat Labs: Early in 2025, a SentinelOne blog post brought to light a malware family known as FlexibleFerret. And it continues to strike,

° From 9to5Mac: There may be a different way to look at what could happen to Apple’s top leadership over the next few years.

° From The MacObserver: Hackintosh users run macOS 26 Tahoe on Intel hardware despite Apple ending support, marking the final chapter before Apple Silicon exclusivity begins.

° From MacVoices Live!: The new episode centers on a discussion about Affinity going free under Canva, a move seen as a direct challenge to Adobe’s subscription model.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related