Apple will debut the iPad mini 8 with an OLED display in the third quarter of 2026 at the earliest, according to Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital.

He says this will be the second model in the iPad lineup with an OLED display. The first was the iPad Pro. Instant Digital says an iPad Air with arrive in 2027.

This isn’t the first talk of an iPad mini with an OLED display. In an October 2024 report, analyst Ross Young said the same thing in a social media post. The iPad mini 7 arrived in October 2024.

