“The Family Plan 2,” which made its Apple TV debut November 21, is a hit despite being thrashed by critics and, to, a lesser degree, audiences.

According to a new update from FlixPatrol, the sequel captured the top spot on Apple TV’s streaming chart for movies. Critics panned the film with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 29% and audiences only gave it 37% average score.

Here’s how the series is described: In “The Family Plan 2,” it’s the holiday season and Dan (Mark Wahlberg) has planned the perfect vacation for his wife Jessica (Michelle Monaghan) and their kids to celebrate overseas — until a mysterious figure from his past (Kit Harington) shows up with unfinished business. An international game of cat-and-mouse ensues as Dan and his family battle, bicker and bond their way through a series of bank heists, holiday hijinks and car chases amid scenic European terrain.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related