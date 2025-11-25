I don’t understand its appeal, but apparently I’m in the minority, as Apple’s iPhone Pocket is sold out worldwide.

Inspired by the concept of “a piece of cloth,” its 3D-knitted construction is designed to fit any iPhone as well as all pocketable items. Here’s how Apple describes the product: iPhone Pocket features a ribbed open structure with the qualities of the original pleats by ISSEY MIYAKE. Born from the idea of creating an additional pocket, its understated design fully encloses iPhone, expanding to fit more of a user’s everyday items. When stretched, the open textile subtly reveals its contents and allows users to peek at their iPhone display. iPhone Pocket can be worn in a variety of ways — handheld, tied onto bags, or worn directly on the body. Featuring a playful color palette, the short strap design is available in eight colors, and the long strap design in three colors.

The iPhone Pocket, which was always intended as a limited edition product, became available to order on Apple’s online store on Friday, November 14, in the United States, France, China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. It quickly sold out in the United States, but some colors and size options were still available in South Korea and a few other countries until the past few days, notes MacRumors.

But, apparently, those supplies are also gone.

