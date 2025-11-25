On November 20 9to5Mac noted that all references to “The Hunt” had been scrubbed, including removal of the press release from the Apple TV PR newsroom and the YouTube trailer is now marked private. And the series doesn’t even have a listing into the TV app anymore.

A new report says Apple may have canned the debut of “The Hunt” due to plagiarism. According to French media expert Clement Garin, the show was allegedly harmed by the actions of director, creator, and screenwriter Cedric Anger. The show was apparently an adaptation of the novel “Shoot” by Douglas Fairbairn, published in 1973 and translated in 1974 as “The Hunt.”

According to AppleInsider, while it’s unknown what has happened behind the scenes, it appears that the seeming plagiarism was discovered at the last minute, and that Apple and production company Gaumont worked to limit their legal exposure from a potential lawsuit.

About ‘The Hunt’

“The Hunt” is French-language thriller from César Award-nominated creator and director Cédric Anger (“Next Time I’ll Aim for the Heart”). It was supposed to debut on Apple TV on December 3.

Here’s how the series is described: Franck and his longtime friends enjoy spending their weekends hunting together, but one Sunday, they come across another group of hunters who start targeting them without explanation. When one of their party is shot, Franck’s friends strike back, sending an attacker to the ground. Barely managing to escape, the four friends keep the event a secret. Franck tries to go back to his life as usual alongside his wife Krystel, but in the next few days, he starts to feel like he and his friends are being watched, or worse, tracked by hunters who are now hell-bent on revenge.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related