The Hollywood Creative Alliance has announced the nominees for the 2025 Astra Film Awards, which will take place on Friday, January 9, 2026 in Los Angeles. Apple TV’s “F1” got one nomination.

It’s up for Best Action or Science-Fiction Feature. The Astra Awards celebrate excellence in film, television, and the creative arts, and are presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance (HCA). The awards cover a wide range of achievements in both technical and creative fields, with a focus on inclusive and underrepresented talent

The ceremony will be live-streamed on KNEKT.tv and YouTube, with the host, venue, and honorary award recipients to be announced in the coming weeks. You can find a complete list of nominees here.

