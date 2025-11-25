Skift reports that Apple has worked alongside Delta Airlines to develop a new integration tool that will enable Apple AirTag location data to flow directly into Delta’s baggage system, making it easier to find lost bags.

“Completed within the past few weeks, the API builds on Share Item Location, a feature released last year to help airlines find lost AirTagged luggage,” Adriana Lee wrote for Skift. “The new tech allows detailed location data to flow directly into the airlines’ back-end, reducing the number of manual steps previously required by workers.”

Apple and Delta worked together to develop this new technology, but Lee reports that this application programming interface (API) isn’t exclusive to Delta. However, the new technology will obviously be exclusive to Apple users, as it makes use of Apple’s AirTags.

