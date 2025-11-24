Following the departure several key engineers from Apple’s AI department, and even the designer from the iPhone Air project, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports on his latest Power On newsletter that OpenAI and Jony Ive keep poaching Apple’s hardware engineering group.

He says it’s hired more than 40 people in the past few months. According to Gurman, this is part of OpenAI’s Sam Altman and former Apple design guru Jony Ive, to develop a family of beautiful hardware devices. Gurman says that among the new hires are former Apple industrial design head Evans Hankey and former hardware engineering executive Tang Tan.

And as previously reported Meta Platforms is also luring away Apple talent. So far the company has lured away six members of the company’s AI team.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related