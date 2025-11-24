CNN “quietly” removed its stories from Apple News over the weekend, ending the cable news brand’s contract to share its content on the news app, Semafor reports.

The news company and the tech giant are continuing to discuss a new deal that would restore CNN’s stories to Apple News, the article adds..

Both CNN and Apple declined to comment to Semafor about the development. Apple News is a news aggregator app developed by Apple for its iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS operating systems. The iOS version was launched with the release of iOS 9. It is the successor to the Newsstand app included in previous versions of iOS.

