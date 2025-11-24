In a first for the Critics Choice Association, shortlists in 11 categories for the Critics Choice Awards have been announced. Apple TV’s “F1 the Movie” collected

The lists narrow the contenders in those below-the-line categories of Best Casting and Ensemble, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Editing, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Production Design, Best Score, Best Song, Best Sound, Best Stunt Design, and Best Visual Effects to 12 achievements each, from which the final nominees will be selected by the entire membership. special BTL Nominating Committee created the shortlists for the 11 below-the-line categories.

“F1 The Movie” is nominated for Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Stunt Design, Best Score, and Best Sound.

Apple TV also has three nominations in the Best Song category. They are:

° “Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – “F1”

° “Lose My Mind” – Don Toliver, Doja Cat, Hans Zimmer, Ryan Tedder, Grant Boutin – “F1”

° “Highest 2 Lowest” – Howard Drossin, Aiyana-Lee – “Highest 2 Lowest”

Apple TV’s “The Lost Bus” movie is nominated for Best Sound.

You can find the complete list of nominees here.

