Apple distributors have launched an “aggressive crackdown” on India’s booming grey-market iPhone trade, warning mainline retailers to stop activating freshly sold devices with foreign SIM cards, according to MoneyControl.

The “unprecedented” alert comes as iPhone 17 models are selling like wildfire in India with their scarcity worsened by bulk diversion of units to high-margin destinations across Russia, Africa, and the Middle East, the article adds.

“If any device sold from your outlet is found to be activated or used with a foreign SIM within this 90-day period, a high penalty will be imposed on your outlet, and the store code may be blocked as per policy,” the distributors’ communication to retailers read. “This serves as an official warning. All outlets are strictly advised not to engage in or support any such activities under any circumstances.”

