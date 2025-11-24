Apple has cut some jobs across its sales organization, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (a subscription is required to read the article).

He says dozens of employees working in sales positions that sell to education and government clients. Sources say management gave the bad news to affected employees over a number of weeks, and that some teams were hit harder than others.

“To connect with even more customers, we are making some changes in our sales team that affect a small number of roles,” Apple said in a statement to Bloomberg, hinting that the layoffs at a streamline procedure. ”We are continuing to hire and those employees can apply for new roles.”

Gurman says affected employees believe Apple plans to shift more sales through third party retailers. Those employees have until January 20, 2026, to secure another position within Apple or be terminated with a severance package.

