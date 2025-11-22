Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of November 17-21.

° A U.S. federal jury has ruled that Apple owes medical technology company Masimo US$634 million for patent infringement related to the blood oxygen-sensing technology in the Apple Watch.

° I’m skeptical, but Apple is purportedly looking into potential successors for CEO Tim Cook who could retire next year.

° An update to the Mac Pro is currently on the “back burner” at Apple.

° You will purportedly see the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s first foldable iPhone arrive together in fall 2026.

° iPhones sales in Western Europe grew 2% year-over-year as of early October.

° The US Supreme Court won’t hear a patent appeal against Apple, Google, and LG.

° Apple has announced the most popular Apple Podcasts of 2025.

° Apple’s N1 chipset is a substantial upgrade in Wi-Fi performance.

° All Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11 cases are now 3D-printed with 100% recycled material.

° Apple accounted for one in every four smartphones sold in China during October.

° Apple TV’s “F1 The Movie” is nominated for Favorite Sports Movie at the 28th annual Family Film and TV Awards.

° The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a settlement with Apple over claims of violations of federal hazardous waste law at a facility located on Scott Boulevard, Santa Clara, California.

° Apple TV has tallied 23 nominations for the forthcoming Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, with the cancelled “Time Bandits” leading the list.

° Apple has announced 45 finalists for this year’s App Store Awards, recognizing the best apps and games across 12 different categories.

° Apple has 164,000 employees that generate an annual average of $2,413,171 each.

° Apple TV productions have garnered six Movies for Grownups Award nominations.

° As with “The Savant,” Apple has yanked “The Hunt” from its Apple TV release schedule.

° Apple, Google, Garmin, and Huawei lead the shift toward satellite-connected smartwatches.

° iPhone sales in the Middle East grew 14% in the third quarter of 2025.

