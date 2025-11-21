Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° Parallels has launched Parallels RAS (Remote Application Server) 21.0, the newest version of its application and desktop delivery platform. Parallels RAS 21.0 empowers organizations to modernize IT, support hybrid workforces, and scale seamlessly across on-premises, cloud, and multi-cloud environments, according to Prashant Ketkar, technology and product officer at Parallels.

° Volkswagen of America has announced smartwatch integration for myVW app users, giving customers quick, on-the-go access to essential vehicle functions directly from their watchOS or Wear OS smartwatches.

Available for most MY20+ ICE and electric vehicles enrolled in an applicable paid or included connected vehicle service plan, myVW brings together convenience, connectivity and control, allowing drivers to choose from plans like Remote Access, Safe & Secure and VW Vehicle Insights when users activate myVW+ through the myVW app. The company says that “with the addition of smartwatch support, myVW increases convenience, encourages daily app engagement, and reinforces Volkswagen’s commitment to deliver modern, connected mobility.”

° Vault12, Inc., which specialize in crypto inheritance and decentralized backup, has announced that Vault12 Guard() now supports Credential Exchange Protocol (CXP), giving iPhone, iPad, and Mac users a secure, standardized way to move their passwords and passkeys into their inheritance Vault to protect their digital legacy.

With this update, anyone running iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS 26 can securely import logins, passkeys, verification codes, and even Wi-Fi credentials directly from Apple Passwords, Bitwarden, and other compatible managers into Vault12 Guard—without exporting files or manually copying data. The transfer happens through an OS-controlled flow that maintains encryption between the source app and Vault12 Guard.

° OpenAI has updated ChatGPT Atlas, its dedicated AI browser for Mac that includes ChatGPT integration. There are nine new features in all for the Chromium-based browser after the update.

