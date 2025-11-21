Data on the cost of unused paid subscriptions from Self Financial shows that while the average American has 2.8 paid subscriptions in place, 85.7% of people have at least one going unused, wasting an average of $394 every year.

What’s more, 45.7% of respondents admit that they would be more inclined to illegally stream TV and movies due to the increased costs of streaming services.

With that in mind researchers on behalf of Self Financial have analyzed which streaming platform provides the best value for money. Here’s what they found:

AppleTV+ has the highest average IMDb score for its streaming library (7.0/10), for the 4th year running (2021, 2022, 2024, 2025), but still has the smallest library of content.

has the for its streaming library (7.0/10), for the 4th year running (2021, 2022, 2024, 2025), but still has the smallest library of content. Prime Video remains the platform offering the most ‘excellent’ quality (8+ IMDb score) movies per $1 spent on its cheapest subscription ($8.99 per month), at 65 movies per dollar (up from 45 in 2024).

remains the (8+ IMDb score) on its cheapest subscription ($8.99 per month), at 65 movies per dollar (up from 45 in 2024). Prime Video also offers the most ‘excellent’ quality (8+ IMDb score) TV shows per $1 (50 up from 49 in 2024), this is more ‘excellent’ quality content than its nearest competitor, Netflix (30 down from 60 in 2024).

also offers the (8+ IMDb score) TV shows per $1 (50 up from 49 in 2024), this is more ‘excellent’ quality content than its nearest competitor, Netflix (30 down from 60 in 2024). Overall, the total streamable content increased by 23.6% since 2024, but there was a 30% decrease in ‘excellent’ quality content (8+ IMDb score).

Prime Video gained the most excellent quality content since 2024 (with 218 new 8+ IMDB rated titles), and Hulu lost the most quality content (losing 348 8+ IMDB rated titles).

gained the since 2024 (with 218 new 8+ IMDB rated titles), and (losing 348 8+ IMDB rated titles). Prime Video gained the most content year-on-year (+83.3%), followed by Apple TV+ (+39.5%) and Disney+ (+27.9%).

gained the (+83.3%), followed by Apple TV+ (+39.5%) and Disney+ (+27.9%). Paramount+ lost the most content year-on-year (-53.3%), followed by Hulu (-42.1%) and HBO Max (-39.6%).

The study shows that for the second year running, the size of Amazon’s Prime Video library surpassed its competitors. For $8.99 per month, Prime Video will give you access to 25,349 IMDb-rated movies and TV shows — more than triple that of Netflix (7,367).

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related