° WaterField Designs has introduced the Bowery Leather Backpack, a professional-grade backpack that the company ays “merges old-world craftsmanship with contemporary functionality.”

It features supple full-grain leather, a sculpted silhouette, and advanced design features like a self-finding

Fidlock magnetic closure and dedicated padded sleeves for up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a 13-inch tablet. The US$549 Bowery joins the Hudson Leather Crossbody and Executive Leather Messenger to form WaterField’s All-Leather Collection.

° Vuephoria has launched the Vuephoria vFrame, the first digital frame that pairs your favorite photo with HD motion video to create a living keepsake of life’s most meaningful moments.

Available in two models — the Wall vFrame ($349) and Desk vFrame ($299) — it features a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen. You can do unlimited wireless video uploads through a free app, and the Selfie Toast feature that lets loved ones send instant video tributes from anywhere.

° ADATA Technology has launched what it says is the world’s first ADATA High Capacity DDR5 4-Rank CUDIMM Memory Module, jointly developed with leading motherboard manufacturer MSI. This module features the innovative 4-RANK architecture, delivering 128GB per module and stable operation.

° The Joy Factory has launched two advanced protective cases for the Apple iPhone 17: aXtion Edge (SKU: CPA330S) and aXtion Extreme (SKU: HPA3224). They’re “engineered to meet the unique demands of the mobile connected workforce, delivering uncompromising safety, durability, and productivity for professionals in construction, utilities, oil and gas, manufacturing, and other fast-paced industrial sectors.”

° PFU America, Inc. has launched the $369.99 ScanSnap iX2400. Designed for small business owners, freelancers, and home users, it purportedly delivers the fastest scanning speed in its class along with simplified operation, reliability, and performance.

° ROKFORM has introduced the Slim Case for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Engineered with military-grade drop protection, the Slim Case offers 2mm of screen protection and enhanced camera protection. ROKFORM’s Slim Case for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max is available now at rokform.com.

